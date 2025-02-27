DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward Sherriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding an 18-year-old woman who was reported missing from Deerfield Beach.

Julia Piesche was last seen in the area of Southwest 9th Avenue and 19th Street over the weekend.

She’s five-foot-three, has black hair and hazel eyes. Her family says she suffers from mental illness.

If you have any information, call Broward Sheriff’s Office at 954-764-4357.

