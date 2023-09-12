TAMARAC, FLA. (WSVN) - Broward Sheriff’s Office (BSO) deputies responded to a call after reports of gunfire in a Tamarac neighborhood.

At approximately 8:57 a.m., BSO deputies arrived at the scene near the 8100 block of Northwest 73rd Avenue when they encountered a tense standoff with an adult male, the suspected shooter, who remained inside the residence and declined to exit the property.

The subject, who was the sole occupant of the home at the time of the incident, engaged in a verbal dispute with his wife, according to detectives. During their phone conversation, the wife reported hearing gunshots and alerted authorities.

A BSO SWAT team was dispatched to the scene, where they executed a tactical operation to safely apprehend the armed individual. The suspect was taken into custody without any further incident or injuries.

As of now, there have been no reported injuries resulting from the incident.

The investigation remains ongoing as detectives work to piece together the circumstances that led to the shots fired call and the subsequent standoff.

