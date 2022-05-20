POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies have responded to what could be a crime spree in Broward County that may possibly be connected to and involving children.

A shooting in Deerfield Beach took place following a crash at the corner of Powerline Road and Sample Road, Friday afternoon.

One person suffered a gunshot wound to the head and was rushed to the trauma center at Broward Health North.

The victim reportedly died at the trauma center.

The suspect later crashed along the 4300 block of Sample Road in Coconut Creek.

Two people in the vehicle he crashed into suffered injuries that were not life-threatening.

The suspect then got out of his truck naked and robbed a woman in the parking lot of a Walgreens of her necklace.

After the robbery, he ran west on Sample Road, still naked, before he was apprehended by Coconut Creek Police at a Shell gas station at 4701 W. Sample Road.

He was then taken to Northwest Medical Center in Margate.

Coral Springs Police and Fire Rescue responded to the suspect’s home in Coral Springs on the 4100 block of Northwest 88th Avenue, where they located two juveniles with traumatic injuries.

One child was rushed to Broward Health Medical Center.

Police will not confirm what happened to the second child.

The nature of the children’s injuries has not been disclosed.

