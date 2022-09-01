NEAR FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (WSVN) — Authorities are investigating a reported hit-and-run near Fort Lauderdale that may have also involved a shooting.

A hit-and-run was reported along the 2500 block of Northwest 13th Court, Thursday afternoon.

The caller who was on the phone with 911 was following the vehicle.

As some point, shots were reportedly fired, but investigators have not determined whether or not that actually occurred.

Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies were also outside a home in the area of Northwest 13th Street and 29th Terrace.

A woman reportedly answered the door. Deputies searched the home but did not find anyone inside.

One of the vehicles that might have been involved in the incident was seen at the 7-Eleven along the 2700 block of West Sunrise Boulevard.

No injuries have been reported.

