PORT EVERGLADES, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a death at Port Everglades.

Deputies reported to the 2000 block of Southeast 42nd Street, Friday morning.

When they arrived, they found a man who was unresponsive.

Witnesses said a shipping container struck the man.

The incident is still under investigation.

