POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies are conducting an investigation in Pompano Beach, involving the excavation of a backyard.

BSO arrived at the scene, located in the vicinity 2000 NE 54th Street, just after 12:30 p.m., Monday.

7Skyforce hovered over the scene where deputies were seen sifting through dirt as part of their efforts.

7News cameras captured deputies removing a wooden fence at the home, while investigators and workers were focused on what appeared to be a water switch off valve on the sidewalk.

One neighbor in the area said that workers have been there for days and is now fearing the worst.

“Maybe it’s something really bad over there,” said the neighbor. “I think, maybe something killed somebody over there. I’m scared.”

Details regarding the nature of the investigation remain undisclosed.

BSO deputies have since left the scene.

