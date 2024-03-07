POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating a workplace dispute that led to a deputy-involved shooting in Pompano Beach and two Broward County Mass Transit employees dead.

At around 11:27 p.m. Wednesday, Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a shooting near the 3200 block of West Copans Road. Once deputies arrived, they encountered an armed suspect who had fatally shot his co-worker.

“While they were en-route to the scene, they were given information that an armed adult male may still be in the area,” said BSO spokesperson Veda Coleman-Wright.

The armed suspect, whose identity has not yet been released, began shooting at arriving deputies, resulting in an exchange of gunfire.

The gunshots could be heard on a cellphone video obtained by 7News.

Alejandro Piniedero was working during the shooting and said he was in the tire shop when his co-worker told him to hide because of the shooting.

“I was terrified,” said Piniedero in Spanish.

The suspect was later pronounced dead at the scene.

“Deputies did learn that prior to making contact with this armed individual, that he had actually shot and killed one of his co-workers,” said Coleman-Wright.

The shooting is currently under investigation by BSO’s Crime Scene, Homicide and Internal Affairs units.

Broward County officials released the following statement on the incident:

Broward County Employee Assistance Teams were deployed early this morning to work with fellow employees who have been affected by last night’s tragedy at one of our bus maintenance facilities. The County has been fully cooperating with all law enforcement activities related to this incident. “This is a tragic loss of life. Our Broward County family grieves the loss of these two transit employees. Let us keep their memories in our thoughts and prayers as we process this terrible loss,” said Mayor Nan Rich. Our bus operations will run as scheduled however there may be some delays or minor interruptions because of the ongoing investigations at our facility. “I am deeply saddened by the loss of life in our Broward County family”, said Broward County Administrator Monica Cepero, “on behalf of County Administration and our Board of County Commissioners, we extend our most heartfelt condolences to their families, friends, coworkers and loved ones during this very difficult time.” Office of Public Communications

Three deputies involved in the shooting have been placed on administrative assignment, following BSO policy, pending further investigation.

