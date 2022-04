(WSVN) - Three stolen cars returned back to their owners after a Broward Sherriff’s Office bust.

Deputies arrested the three teens who were caught driving the stolen cars last Thursday.

They also recovered a stolen gun from one of the drivers.

Each suspect has been charged with grand theft of a motor vehicle and taken to the juvenile assessment center.

