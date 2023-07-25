LAUDERDALE LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - Broward Sheriff’s Office (BSO) deputies and firefighters from Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue responded to reports of a vehicle submerged in a body of water in Lauderdale Lakes.

7Skyforce hovered over the scene, located at 4245 N State Road 7, where police and fire rescue presence was visible, as well as the submerged vehicle, around 5 p.m., Tuesday.

BSFR confirmed the vehicle was unoccupied, and it remains unclear whether the incident just occurred or if the vehicle has been submerged for an extended period.

