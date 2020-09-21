BSO deputies accused of rough arrest of Tamarac teen face judge

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Multiple Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies faced a judge Monday and defended the actions of a pair of deputies who stand accused of going too far during the arrest of a teen in Tamarac in 2019.

In a hearing of the two deputies who were charged with battery in the arrest of Delucca Role, their attorneys asked the judge to dismiss their case using the Stand Your Ground law.

In April 2019, then 15-year-old Role was roughed up and even pepper-sprayed during his arrest outside of a McDonald’s in a Tamarac shopping plaza, all of which of which was captured on a viral cellphone video.

Deputy Christopher Krickovich was fired, and Sgt. Gregory LeCerra was placed on restricted duty.

The charges against Rolle were dropped.

Defense attorneys argued that the plaza where the incident occurred is notorious for trouble, and law enforcement officers routinely need to defend themselves.

“We had a lot of fights and juvenile disturbances within that plaza,” BSO deputy Eric Blake said.

“Is this the same plaza that’s in question here from April 18, 2019?” an attorney asked, to which Blake responded yes.

“That detail is not good for a one-person detail, because you’re clearly outnumbered, and when something like that breaks out, you kinda get lost in the midst of the chaos,” said another deputy.

Prosecutors pointed out that other deputies have made arrests in the same plaza in similar situations without incident.

“When you put handcuffs, you arrested both of them, correct? You didn’t slam either one into the ground, correct? You didn’t actually take either one into the ground You handcuffed both of them as they were standing up, correct?” another attorney asked the female deputy. She replied that she handled the arrests properly.

Both deputies are expected to testify on Tuesday or Wednesday.

