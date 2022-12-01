OAKLAND PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - A police investigation is underway along Interstate 95 after a body was found on the side of the road.

Police blocked off the southbound entrance to the highway at Oakland Park Boulevard, Thursday morning.

Around 1:20 a.m., Florida Highway Patrol received a call about a person on the street that appeared to be deceased.

Drivers are suggested to take an alternate route as law enforcement officers appear to be surrounding a death investigation on I-95.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.