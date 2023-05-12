NORTH LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A day after nearly a dozen children from a home in North Lauderdale were taken to the hospital, an investigation into what prompted their transport is still underway.

The Broward Sheriff’s Office and the Florida Department of Children and Families are among the agencies investigating what was described as a possible domestic disturbance in the area of Southwest 66th Avenue and 15th Court, Thursday morning.

First responders transported 10 children who were inside the residence to Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital in Hollywood as a precaution, officials said.

Radio transmissions captured the moment when, BSO said, a 911 call came in from inside the home, at around 7:30 a.m.

“Caller is advising her daughter hit her. She’s requesting rescue, her mouth is bleeding,” said a dispatcher over Broadcastify.

“Call is showing PDs on scene. They are requesting rescue for a medical neglect,” said another dispatcher.

When investigators showed up at the home, they took a woman in for questioning.

The children who were taken to the hospital appeared to be in good health.

7News cameras on Friday captured a woman who knocked on the door of the home, but there was no answer. She declined to comment.

A woman who lives two doors down said the people in the home had recently moved there. She was stunned to learn the number of children who live there.

“When I came out, I see so many ambulances and all of that, and I’m like, ‘What’s going on?’” she said. “But I didn’t know so many kids were over there. It’s a shock to me.”

A neighbor who didn’t want to show her face said that when she sees the children, they’re always outside unsupervised.

“I’ve seen two or three kids sometimes unattended. One time, I was like, ‘Go inside, go inside, go inside,'” she said.

When asked how old she thinks the children were, the neighbor replied, “Probably 4, 3 or 5, very young.”

As of Friday afternoon, no arrests have been made.

