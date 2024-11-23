TAMARAC, FLA. (WSVN) - Heavy police presence was seen following a crash in Tamarac that left the front of a Broward Sheriff’s Office deputy’s cruiser smashed.

The incident took place late Friday night along the 4400 block of Commercial Boulevard.

Cameras showed the cruiser and another vehicle involved at the scene.

The circumstances leading up to the accident remain under investigation.

The conditions of the officer, as well as that of any other drivers involved, are currently unknown.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.