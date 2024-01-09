TAMARAC, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward Sheriff’s Office confirmed on Tuesday that the body of a man who was found inside a submerged vehicle in Tamarac belonged to a 28-year-old missing man.

The deceased was identified as Rondell Edwards, who was reported missing on Sunday.

Edwards’ vehicle was found submerged in a canal on Monday in the area of North University Drive and Southgate Boulevard.

According to Edwards’ fiancee, his phone was pinned to the Tamarac neighborhood, where the car was found.

At the scene of the downed vehicle, people said Edwards was a father of three small children.

Edwards was also said to be a maintenance man at a development across the street where the canal is. Residents in the area, who were worried for his well-being, said he was a kind man and always helped them with groceries or with any help they needed at their homes.

According to BSO’s preliminary investigation, Edwards left the roadway on Southgate Boulevard and entered the grass swale. He continued northbound towards the canal, where he drove his vehicle into the canal and it became fully submerged.

A full investigation of the fatal crash is underway.

