WESTON, FLA. (WSVN) - - A deadly discovery was made at a home in Weston.

Broward Sheriff’s Office detectives are now conducting a death investigation inside a home in the Savannah gated community along the 1400 block of Majesty Terrace, Tuesday afternoon.

The person’s identity or how they died is not yet known, but according to BSO, there is no foul play suspected, pending an autopsy.

