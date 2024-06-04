POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A Broward Sheriff’s Office community service aide was arrested on charges of grand theft and obtaining property by fraud, authorities said.

Deputies from the BSO Pompano Beach District on Monday arrested Chantalle Civil, 44, following an investigation into fraudulent activities at a 7-Eleven store located at 2391 North Dixie Highway in Pompano Beach.

Investigators said that from late April to late May, Civil, who worked at the store, printed $65,000 worth of lottery tickets without paying for them.

Civil allegedly conducted these transactions during her work hours and on her days off.

Civil, who has been with BSO since August 2002, is currently on administrative leave without pay and is assigned to BSO’s Oakland Park District.

