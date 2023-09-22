LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - A suspect who fled from a deputy was recaptured after a perimeter was established in Lauderhill.

According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, the suspect escaped in the area of 3051 NW 19th St., Friday morning.

In an attempted to capture the suspect, a large perimeter was set up in the area.

The suspect’s identity or why he was in custody has not been disclosed.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.