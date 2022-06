FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A Broward Sheriff’s Office deputy has been fired from the force.

BSO Capt. Craig Calavetta was terminated on Monday.

Calavetta worked as the Parkland district chief, which is the city’s top law enforcement official.

The Sheriff has accused him of lying to supervisors and is set to present replacement candidates to the city manager.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.