DANIA BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - An armed bystander was taken into custody after, authorities said, he turned the tables on a pair of robbers who had targeted a 7-Eleven in Dania Beach, leaving one of them dead and sending the other one to the hospital.

Intense cellphone video captured the moments multiple gunshots rang out next to the store, located at 667 Stirling Road, Saturday evening.

Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies arrived at the scene to learn that an innocent bystander was responsible for firing those shots just before 7 p.m., after he told authorities he saw two gun-wielding masked men holding up a cashier inside.

The subjects then ran out of the store, one with the cash register in hand, and that’s when, investigators said, that bystander pulled the trigger, leaving one of the subjects wounded on the ground.

The cellphone video shows the second alleged robber as he jumped in his SUV and attempted to run the bystander over.

In fear of his life, detectives said, the bystander fired multiple shots through the windshield of that vehicle, ultimately striking the driver.

The subject’s SUV was later found just blocks away, near the 100 block of Phippen Waiters Road. He was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Paramedics with Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue responded transported the surviving subject to an area hospital for treatment.

Meanwhile, witnesses supported the bystander as deputies apprehended him.

“Yeah, he ain’t wrong. I seen it, I seen it,” a witness is heard saying in cellphone video.

However, other locals who spoke to 7News on Sunday while pumping gas in front of the convenience store remain conflicted and shaken.

“In certain situations, I do think you need to leave it alone, especially in a robbery situation,” said area resident Trey Brown.

“I didn’thear about crazy stuff in this area; usually it’s very, you know, calm here. I don’t know, you shocked me right now,” said Aidos Janabayea, who also lives near the 7-Eleven.

As of Sunday night, authorities have not provided an update on the surviving subject or the bystander they detained.

