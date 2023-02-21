FORT LAUDERDALE-HOLLYWOOD INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - A Broward County bus stolen during a deputy-involved shooting has been found, but officials said, the suspect responsible is still on the loose.

The shooting occurred near the 1400 block of Perimeter Road, early Friday morning.

According to investigators, the chaotic chain of events started at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport’s Hibiscus Garage.

Detectives said the driver of a Mercedes, identified as 33-year-old Leandro Fernandez Sanchez, sped off in an attempt to elude BSO’s Burglary Apprehension Team.

At one point, detectives said, the suspect crashed into a post and dragged it for miles. When Fernandez Sanchez reached a dead end, investigators said, he made a U-turn and exchanged gunfire with deputies.

At some point, detectives said, Fernandez Sanchez left the Mercedes, forced the driver of a TOPS paratransit bus out, hijacked the bus and fled the area.

On Tuesday afternoon, deputies confirmed the bus had been located in Miami-Dade County over the weekend. An exact location was not given.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating as is typical for cases involving law enforcement officers firing their weapons.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of this suspect, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

