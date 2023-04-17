POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Residents at a South Florida apartment building were partially evacuated after suspicious items were found inside a unit.

Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies arrived to the scene at 2601 N. Palm Aire Drive, Monday afternoon.

According to officials, deputies were at the complex to escort an individual who might have been trespassing or was evicted from a unit. During that process, they discovered several suspicious items inside the unit.

An investigation is being conducted by BSO’s bomb sqaud unit.

