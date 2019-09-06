BSO arrests driver of day care van where 2-year-old boy died

OAKLAND PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward Sheriff’s Office has arrested the driver of a day care van where a 2-year-old boy died in July.

Forty-six-year-old Engrid Thurston was arrested on a warrant at her home in Lauderhill, Friday morning.

She faces one count of aggravated manslaughter.

According to detectives, Thurston disengaged the transport van’s safety alarm before removing the children outside Ceressa’s Enrichment and Empowerment Academy, along the 3100 block of Northwest 21st Avenue, in Oakland Park, July 29.

Investigators said 2-year-old Noah Sneed, who had been picked up at his home at around 9 a.m. that morning, was left inside the vehicle for five hours.

The child was found unresponsive and pronounced dead.

Authorities said the toddler was not in a car seat but had a seat belt on. They believe he was likely sleeping in the back of the van and forgotten there.

The medical examiner determined Sneed died from hyperthermia as a result of being left inside the van unsupervised for an extended period of time.

Thurston is being held at the Broward County Jail and is expected to appear in court on Saturday.

