FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A woman is in custody after investigators said she intentionally ran over a woman, Friday morning.

Broward Sheriff’s Office responded to a hit-and-run near the 2600 block of Northwest 13th Court. Upon arrival deputies located a female victim that showed injuries consistent with being hit by a vehicle.

A preliminary investigation showed that two females were involved in an ongoing disturbance since at least Thursday night that resulted in the hit-and-run, Friday.

Tina Gore is the victim’s mother and said the two women involved are childhood friends. The victim was transported by paramedics to a local hospital with serious injuries.

“First she ran her over then she dragged her all the way, like a block or two from my house. She came again to ram my daughter’s head over, also she has a big open gash on her head. I want her to go to jail and I want her to do the maximum time,” said Gore.

According to investigators, the driver of the vehicle fled the scene but was caught after BSO’s Real Time Crime Center located the vehicle she was driving.

The car involved was towed away Friday afternoon. The reason why the women were fighting remains unknown.

The charges the woman will face are still pending.

