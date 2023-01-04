LAUDERDALE LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - A suspected shooter that injured a victim has been arrested.

Steven Armand, 20, was arrested by Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies, Wednesday afternoon.

Armand is being charged with attempted murder, possession of a weapon by a convicted felon and carrying a concealed firearm. He appeared in bond court where a judge denied him bond and ordered him to not have contact with the victim.

After the victim was shot Tuesday, he ran into a Dollar Tree store and asked for help.

The victim suffered a gunshot wound and was transported to Broward Medical Health Center for treatment.

The incident reportedly began with an argument on a bus that spilled onto the street that escalated into a scuffle, according to witnesses, who also said one of the men pulled out a gun.

