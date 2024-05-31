DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward Sheriff’s Office on Thursday arrested a carjacking suspect who held a 66-year-old veteran at gunpoint in Deerfield Beach.

Rodney Montgomery Jr., 29, was charged with armed carjacking.

Montgomery Jr. refused to appear in court on Friday, where a judge denied his bond.

According to BSO, the alleged carjacking happened on May 24 when the veteran backed his vehicle into his driveway. His car had a disabled veteran license plate.

After he pulled into his driveway, Montgomery Jr., deputies said, went up to the veteran’s car from the rear and then held a handgun to the side of his head. While pointing his gun, Montgomery Jr. ordered the veteran to get out of his car.

He complied and Montgomery Jr. took his car, which had the veteran’s wallet inside, and he fled the scene

During their investigation, detectives eventually identified Montgomery Jr. and he was arrested in Pompano Beach.

