DANIA BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - There has been a break in the case of a South Florida murder.

On Dec. 27, police responded to a shooting at 712 SW 10th St., where they found 24-year-old Tra-Onzx Pierre suffering from a gunshot wound.

Pierre was transported to a hospital where he later died.

BSO detectives arrested 24-year-old Romin Audeus Friday, identifying him as the shooter.

He faces one count of first-degree murder as the investigation continues.

