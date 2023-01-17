DANIA BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - There has been a break in the case of a South Florida murder.

On Dec. 27, police responded to a shooting at 712 SW 10th St., where they found 24-year-old Tra-Onzx Pierre suffering from a gunshot wound.

Pierre was transported to a hospital where he later died.

BSO detectives arrested 24-year-old Romin Audeus Friday, identifying him as the shooter.

He faces one count of first-degree murder as the investigation continues.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox