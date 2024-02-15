TAMARAC, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward Sheriff’s Office on Thursday arrested a suspect accused of starting a fire at a condo in Tamarac that killed a woman.

Laren Lenworth Emile, 31, was charged with one count of first-degree murder and one count of arson.

The incident happened on Dec. 26, 2023 at the Versailles Gardens Condominium, located at 7900 S. Colony.

Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies and Tamarac Fire Rescue crews evacuated the building and were able to extinguish the fire.

According to officials, only one woman, identified as 29-year-old Keera Brabham, was inside her apartment when the fire started.

Brabham was taken to the hospital where she succumbed to her injuries.

As detectives continued to investigate the incident, there were suspicions surrounding the fire, as Keera’s family revealed that her car was missing. They believed there was more to the incident than meets the eye.

Detectives eventually obtained a warrant for Emile and he was arrested.

He is expected to appear before a judge on Friday.

