OAKLAND PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - A sex offender is off the streets after deputies located a man who was allegedly trying to lure children near a community center.

According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to the Collins Community Center at 800 N.E. Third Avenue after a witness alerted them of a man talking to children, Thursday.

Deputies also said it appeared the children were recently dismissed from Oakland Park Elementary at the time of this incident.

The suspect, Frederick Muller, was found and identified as a registered sexual predator.

Muller was arrested for Failure to Comply with Registration Law, a sex offender violation charge of Failure to Register as required and a sexual predator violation of Renew Information on Driver’s License within 48 Hours.

He is currently being held at the Broward County Jail on $10,500 bond.

Based on his Florida prison records, Muller was convicted in Broward County on charges of lewd and lascivious battery to a juvenile.

On June 27, he was released from prison.

BSO is urging anyone who has been victimized by Muller or has any information on this incident to contact BSO Career Criminal Unit Detective Marlene Schnakenberg at 954-321-4789 or call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477).

