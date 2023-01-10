DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward Sheriff’s Office has arrested two parents who are accused of being responsible for the death of their 1-year-old child.

On Monday, 30-year-old Wendy Previl and 33-year-old Shaneka Dean were arrested and charged with aggravated manslaughter.

Zaire Cenatus

According to detectives, at around 3:03 p.m., deputies arrived at 218 Southwest Third St. due to a medical emergency.

Once at the scene, deputies found a child in medical distress.

The child was transported to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead.

During an investigation by BSO Homicide and Crime Scene units, it was revealed that Previl and Dean failed to provide the necessary care, services and supervision for Zaire Cenatus.

Due to their negligence, Cenatus died from a lethal intoxication of drugs, which included fentanyl.

The parents were also charged with possession of fentanyl.

