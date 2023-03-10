OAKLAND PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward Sheriff’s Office Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force arrested a man Tuesday on 11 charges related to child pornography.

On Wednesday, the sheriff’s office said SWAT and ICAC served a search warrant in the residence of Dylan Kenyon-Jones located on Northeast 5th Avenue in Oakland park.

According to detectives, a laptop found in the suspects’ room had over 100 images of child pornography depicting children ages six to 12 years of age engaging in sexual acts or posing in a sexual manner.

The investigation began when they received tips from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that the 28-year-old suspect was possessing and transmitting pornography on social media.

Kenyon-Jones was booked at the BSO main jail.

