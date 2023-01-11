NORTH LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A man accused of a creepy crime has been arrested.

Twenty-seven-year-old Lewis Phillips surrendered to deputies, Tuesday evening.

On Wednesday morning, Phillips refused to appear before a judge.

He is being held without bond because his arrest violated his probation from a previous case.

According to BSO, Phillips was taken into custody and faces one count of video voyeurism and two probation violation charges, including one for aggravated assault and grand theft.

The incident happened on Dec. 17, at around 3 p.m., inside a Family Dollar, located at 8076 W. McNab Road after a female victim noticed Phillips following her in the store.

While waiting to pay for her items, Phillips was caught on surveillance video placing a cell phone underneath her dress.

