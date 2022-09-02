PARKLAND, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward Sheriff’s Office arrested a man who is facing multiple charges for leaving dead animals on a memorial in Parkland.

Based on their investigation, detectives said the man had a disturbing fascination with mass school shootings.

The man, Robert Mondragon, is being held without bond on charges of removing or disfiguring a tomb or monument, violation of probation for battery and indecent exposure and violation of a risk protection order.

“That this individual had an alarming amount of inquiries on the internet, looking at active shooter events from Columbine, looking at ways and manners to perform and develop pipe bombs, looking at ways to kill officers,” said Sheriff Gregory Tony. “He needs to remain off of these streets because we will not allow for these events or this individual or anyone that fits this mold in our community to go back into the community and prey upon our children, workplace or environment ant many others. There’s been to many active shooter events that take place across this country to tell us that cannot be on the streets.”

According to BSO Threat Management Unit detectives, on July 20, a school crossing guard discovered a dead duck with its chest cavity cut open on a bench at the Marjory Stoneman Douglass Memorial Garden, located outside the school. The next day, the school crossing guard found a dead raccoon on the same memorial bench, and on July 31, a deputy found a dead opossum on the bench.

Surveillance video from July 30 showed a white Nissan with all black rims or tires with no hubcaps arriving at the memorial shortly after 11 p.m.

Detectives said a male driver got out of the car, walked to the passenger side and then entered the memorial for several minutes before getting back in the car and left.

On July 31, a BSO Parkland district deputy saw a white Nissan sentra that had illegal window tinting in the area of Pine Island Road and Holmberg Road that matched the description of the vehicle from the surveillance video.

A traffic stop was conducted.

According to the deputy, Mondragon was the only person in the car and there were bird feathers, blood on the front passenger side floorboard.

Mondragon told the deputy that he had a dead bird in his car because he liked “the metal and blood smell that emit from the dead animal.”

On Aug.4, Mondragon was arrested by BSO V.I.P.E.R after receiving information on his whereabouts from the BSO Burglary Apprehension team.

He was arrested for violating his probation for battery and indecent exposure and for violating his risk protection order.

BSO would continue their investigation regarding the dead animals that were place on the memorial. They obtained several search warrants for Mondragon’s car, home, cellphone and social media accounts.

On his phone, BSO detectives found a picture of him holding a duck with its chest cavity cut open and another photo of a dead raccoon on the floorboard of the passenger’s side of his car.

As their investigation continued, it revealed Mondragon had an obsession with school shooters who were real and fictional.

Detectives said that Mondragon’s facial tattoos resemble those of Tate Langdron, a character from the television series American Horror Story that was based on the Columbine High School massacre.

They also said they found text messages about school shootings and internet searches about schools shooters, how to break into steel doors, shootings involving multiple victims, pipe bombs as well as slang terms for killing cops.

The investigation also revealed that two weeks before the end of the 2021-2022 school year, Mondragon walked the path the MSD school shooter took from the high school to Walmart on Feb. 14, 2018.

The Coral Springs Police Department provide assistance in the investigation based on their previous encounters with Modragon and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives agents who are pursuing possible federal charges against Mondragon.

According to court records, Mondragon has aspergers and claimed he does not take his medications all the time. He also threatened to pull off a Columbine-inspired event.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.