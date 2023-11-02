FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Detectives from the Broward County Sheriff’s Office Violent Crimes Unit arrested a Fort Lauderdale man in connection with an aggravated assault case.

The arrest followed the release of surveillance video that shows an altercation involving Dwayne Fye, 59, at a Broward County business. The incident occurred on Sunday, Sept. 3, around 12:50 a.m., near the 2700 block of West Sunrise Boulevard.

In the video, a subject, later identified as Fye, was seen wearing a green baseball hat, green shirt and black shorts. BSO said Fye entered the store, removed a beer from the refrigerator aisle and engaged in a verbal dispute with the victim. The video showed Fye placing the beer on the counter and poking the victim in the chest before leaving the store.

The dispute escalated outside, with Fye allegedly threatening the victim with a knife before departing. According to BSO, approximately five to 10 minutes later, Fye returned to the business, displaying a firearm and wearing a black baseball cap, black shirt and shorts.

Through investigative methods, detectives identified Fye as the subject in the video. On Nov. 1, Fye was located and taken into custody, facing charges that include aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, aggravated assault with a firearm and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

