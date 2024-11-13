FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - After a monthslong investigation, the Broward Sheriff’s Office announced they’ve arrested eight members of a criminal gang connected to several murders throughout Broward County.

In total, Sigmund Brown, 27; Gerard Charles, 30; Vondarious Davis, 29; Kevaris Johnson, 23; Tyriq Jackson, 24; Kevaris Johnson, 23; Trayvon Key, 27; Jared McCabe, 25 and a 16-year-old are facing 33 counts, which include murder, attempted murder and racketeering charges.

Five gang members appeared before a judge, Wednesday, while the other three will be arraigned on Friday.

According to BSO, the investigation started in January after a shooting at a Best Buy in Plantation left one dead and three other people injured. The deceased was identified as 17-year-old student athlete Terrance Farrington.

As detectives continued to search for clues, they found Brown’s fingerprints from a vehicle that was connected to the Best Buy shooting.

Brown, detectives said, is the leader of the notorious Dania Hot Boyz gang.

Guns, ammunition, gift cards and stolen credit cards were discovered during the course of the investigation.

Following those arrests, officials with BSO’s Gang Investigations Task Force, the Broward State Attorney’s Office and several law enforcement partners were able to solve eight homicides and 12 attempted homicides in Broward County.

One of those cases included the murder of 17-year-old Johnnie Henderson, who was inside a vehicle with his girlfriend in Miramar when their vehicle came under fire.

Henderson’s girlfriend was rushed to the hospital and has since been released.

BSO said that the gang members were also involved in three murders in 2023.

In April, Antjuan Dobard was shot and killed at a laundromat in Pembroke Park. One month after Dobard’s murder, 23-year-old Vernaldo Donner and 21-year-old Terri McKenzie were found dead following a shooting on Interstate 95 in Fort Lauderdale.

And the murders went even further back.

In 2021, 23-year-old rapper Wiz Da Wizard’s body was found in the front yard of a Hallandale Beach home. Officials said the gang members were responsible for the rapper, whose real name is Wisdom Williams’, death.

If convicted, the members face life in prison or the death penalty, excluding the 16-year-old.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.