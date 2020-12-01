BSO arrest 54 in crime sting called Operation Green Shield

(WSVN) - The Broward Sheriff’s Office has announced a successful crime crackdown.

Deputies seized narcotics, guns and cash during an ongoing drug enforcement operation called Operation Green Shield.

It was aimed at stopping violent crimes in the northern part of the country.

At total of 54 felony arrests were made, including 22 gang members, and these three men, who officials call “career criminals.”

The federal government and multiple other local police agencies were involved in the three-week sting.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.