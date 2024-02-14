PLANTATION, FLA. (WSVN) - A 25-year-old Plantation High School math teacher was arrested in Tamarac on Monday after being accused of soliciting an inappropriate relationship with a minor.

Gabriel Abraham Mohammed was charged with soliciting or engaging in sexual conduct with a minor by an authority figure.

According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, Mohammed had a warrant out from Plantation Police.

Broward County Public Schools confirmed that he worked at Plantation High School, located at 6901 NW 16th St. An investigation was launched after the school’s principal found out about some inappropriate conversations Mohammed had.

He was then removed from his position.

Mohammed appeared before a judge, Wednesday morning.

Prosecutors said that the victim’s family was concerned by these revelations.

“They’re very concerned about their daughters well being, they’re very concerned that their teacher, when they send their child to school everyday, they don’t expect any of her teachers are trying to solicit her in a romantic or sexual relationship,” said a prosecutor. “And that trust was violated by Mr. Mohammed. And he made comments, I believe he made statements, ‘Oh, it was just a joke.’ That’s not really believable either.”

During his court appearance, a judge set Mohammed’s bond at $30,000. Once he pays his bond, he is not allowed to return to any school in the tri-county area and cannot have any contact with minors.

Mohammed is also not allowed to have any devices that could be used to access the internet.

