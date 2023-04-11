FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A gunman has been caught and cuffed after two people were killed in Pompano Beach. The violent shooting was all caught on surveillance video.

According to Broward County Sheriff Gregory Tony, around 60 rounds were fired at the scene.

The Broward Sheriff’s Office announced Tuesday morning that 18-year-old Damian Wastene Charmant had been arrested for this shooting.

He faces two counts of murder and three counts of attempted murder.

The incident happened in February when a car drove by the convenience store in Pompano Beach and shot at the crowd. Charmant was 17 years old at the time of the shooting.

Five people were shot and two were killed.

One of the victim’s that was killed, Delana James, was pregnant.

Now, deputies and the family of the victims are asking for the public’s help to catch the other people responsible.

“If you see something, you know something, just say something,” said Lisa, whose son was killed. “You don’t have to tell anybody. Just call and shut your mouth. You don’t have to say what you’re going to do. But this has to stop, and I need justice for Dayvon, and I need justice for Delana James.”

If you have any information on this crime, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

