TAMARAC, FLA. (WSVN) - Police investigated a neighborhood in Tamarac after they received a call regarding a delayed report of a shooting that left one person dead, Monday evening.

Around 5:30 p.m., the Broward Sheriff’s Office and Tamarac Fire Rescue responded to the scene where deputies found the body of a man near the 8800 block of Northwest 75th Court.

BSO’s Homicide and Crime Scene units investigated the area surrounding a house overnight, into Tuesday morning, to determine how the incident unfolded.

Around 7 a.m., a woman sped into the neighborhood and stopped in front of the home deputies were investigating. She screamed in front of the home before being temporarily detained by authorities. She drove off when she was released.

Just before 8 a.m., deputies drew their guns on a woman who appeared to be approaching from behind the house. They immediately handcuffed her and took her into custody.

Although it has not been confirmed by investigators, some neighbors believe the crime may have been domestic.

“I guess he shot her then shot himself,” said one man that lives in the area.

Neighbors mentioned the deceased man was a nice person but would often notice police cars outside the home whenever he and his girlfriend were in an argument.

Another woman said she believes a woman shot her boyfriend and ran off to hide from authorities.

The Broward County Medical Examiner will conduct an autopsy to determine the cause of death.

It is unclear if the woman that was arrested was involved in the crime.

Authorities have not mentioned their search for a suspect but anyone with intel on this incident would be helpful.

If you have any information on this crime, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

