FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward Sheriff’s Office is providing help for the homeless.

About 500 items will be distributed Saturday by the homeless outreach team.

The items include shoes, socks, toiletries and much more.

The shoes and socks were donated on behalf of the Tyler Scott Goldberg Foundation, in memory of a 14-year-old who died after a watercraft accident in 2007.

“We vowed never again to forget others who helped us, and this is a tremendous opportunity for us to do that,” said Jeff Rosen of the Tyler Scott Goldberg Foundation

Many of the homeless lost the little that they owned in the historic flooding the county endured this month.

The sheriff’s office is working hard to reach as many of them as possible.

