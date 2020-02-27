BSO: All clear given for Lauderdale Lakes Middle School after bomb threat investigation

LAUDERDALE LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward Sheriff’s Office has given the all clear at Lauderdale Lakes Middle School after investigating a bomb threat.

The bomb threat was called into the school, Thursday at around 12:30 p.m.

BSO deputies investigated and finally cleared the scene at around 3 p.m.

7SkyForce HD flew over the school where students walked off campus to the athletics field.

This is the fifth time since October that the school has been dealing with bomb threats being called in.

Students who haven’t already been picked up by their parents have been dismissed.

