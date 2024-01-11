TAMARAC, FLA. (WSVN) - BSO said a 90-year-old woman reported missing from Tamarac has been located and reunited with her caretaker.

According to BSO, Selma Arma was last seen Thursday at 3:50 a.m. at her residence in the 7000 block of Trent Drive in Tamarac.

She is described as standing at approximately 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighing around 100 pounds. She has brown hair, brown eyes and was last seen using a blue walker. Arma was last seen wearing green pants and a white, black and green printed shirt.

According to BSO, the family has disclosed that Selma Arma suffers from Alzheimer’s disease.

BSO announced that she was located just before noon on Thursday.

Authorities are urging anyone with information on Arma’s whereabouts to contact BSO Chris Blankenship at 954-321-4268 or the BSO non-emergency number at 954-764-HELP (4357).

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.