TAMARAC, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities said they have located an 81-year-old woman who was reported missing from Tamarac.

According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office Missing Persons Unit, Linda Self had been last seen near the 10800 block of West Clairmont Circle, at around 9 a.m. on Saturday.

Self stands about 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weighs around 120 pounds. She has brown hair and green eyes, and she was last seen wearing a blue and white striped blouse and dark pants.

Just before 3 p.m. on Sunday, detectives confirmed Self has been found unharmed and will be reunited with her family.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.