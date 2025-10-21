DANIA BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities said they have located an elderly man who went missing from Dania Beach earlier this month.

Eighty-one-year-old Dan Mckinney was last seen on Oct. 4 near 14 SW 6th St.

Mckinney stands 5 feet, 9 inches tall, weighs around 180 pounds and has gray hair and blue eyes.

Early Tuesday afternoon, Broward Sheriff’s Office detectives confirmed Mckinney was found safe.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.