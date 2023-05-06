POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities have located an elderly man who went missing in Pompano Beach.

According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, 81-year-old Chester “Chad” Wasilewski had been last seen along the 5000 block of Northeast 14th Terrace, at around 5:30 p.m., Friday.

Wasilewski stands 5 feet, 8 inches tall, weighs around 200 pounds, is bald and has brown eyes. He had been last seen wearing a gray shirt and gray shorts.

Saturday night, investigators confirmed Wasilewski was safely located at Broward Health North.

