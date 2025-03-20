POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A community is in shock after Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies discovered three people dead inside a Pompano Beach home in what investigators described as a double murder-suicide.

BSO deputies responded to a residence along the 300 block of South Golf Boulevard to do a welfare check, at around 7:15 p.m. on Wednesday.

“I just got a message that there were cops in the area,” said a young woman who lives in the neighborhood.

“We went to bed really late last night watching all the crime people come in and out, the detectives and the sheriffs,” said an older woman who lives in the neighborhood.

Detectives said deputies noticed two vehicles in the driveway and an overflowing mailbox but received no response at the door.

Concerned for the occupants, deputies requested assistance from Pompano Beach Fire Rescue to gain entry. Once inside, emergency crews found a woman and two men with apparent gunshot wounds. All three were pronounced dead at the scene.

“I’m just absolutely shocked,” said a neighbor who identified himself as James.

“It’s a terrible feeling, like it’s not real,” said the older woman who lives in the neighborhood.

“Hearing that this is happening, like, I can’t believe it,” said the young woman who lives in the neighborhood.

Investigators identified one of the deceased as 80-year-old James Sheridan, the suspected shooter.

Authorities said Sheridan shot the woman and man before he turned the gun on himself.

Detectives have not specified how the two victims are related to Sheridan and have wihheld their names pending next-of-kin notification.

“I was being nosy at first, but then, when I heard more about it, like, I realized that I knew them,” said the young woman who lives in the neighborhood.

“With the white car, an older gentlemen and his wife, I assume. She was older, white hair, heavy-set, the young man with the blue car,” said James.

Neighbors

“They didn’t walk around the neighborhood, they weren’t sociable to people, so you don’t really know,” said the woman who lives in the neighborhood.

BSO’s Homicide and Crime Scene units continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the deaths.

