DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Detectives with the Broward Sheriff’s Office Missing Persons Unit have located 80-year-old Albert Lee Graham, missing from Deerfield Beach.

According to detectives, a missing persons alert was issued for Graham earlier Tuesday evening after he was last seen at around 10:40 a.m. on Jan. 28, near the 4300 block of Northwest 12th Terrace.

According to investigators, Graham was located safe and unharmed.

