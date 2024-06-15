TAMARAC, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities said they have located an elderly woman who was reported missing from Tamarac.

According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office Missing Persons Unit, 78-year-old Maria Miranda Silva had been last seen along the 7800 block of Trent Drive, at around 2 p.m. on Friday.

Silva stands about 5 feet, 1 inch tall, weighs about 100 pounds, and has blonde hair and brown eyes. She had been last seen wearing a blue shirt and black and white pants; she was also carrying a black purse.

Saturday afternoon, detectives confirmed Silva was found and was reunited with her family.

