TAMARAC, FLA. (WSVN) - A 76-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the murder of his wife in Tamarac, authorities said.

Rollan Powell was taken into custody Thursday by the Broward Sheriff’s Office on a warrant for the murder of 53-year-old Janice Herbert.

The incident occurred last Friday at a residence on Northwest 45th Court around 11:43 p.m., according to BSO.

BSO said that deputies found Herbert inside the residence with a gunshot wound upon arrival. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators allege Powell staged a burglary to conceal the homicide and provided conflicting statements to detectives.

Powell faces a charge of first-degree murder with a firearm and has been transported to Broward County Main Jail following his arrest.

