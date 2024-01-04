LAUDERDALE LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward Sheriff’s Office Missing Persons Unit said that 74-year-old Lynford Edwards, who was reported missing from Lauderdale Lakes, has been located.

According to detectives, Edwards was last seen around 7 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 4, in the vicinity of the 2800 block of Somerset Drive.

He was reportedly last seen wearing a black jacket, blue jeans and black boots.

Described as weighing approximately 125 pounds and standing 5 feet 4 inches tall, Edwards is bald with brown eyes.

According to authorities, his family said that he has health conditions requiring medication.

On Friday, BSO detectives announced that Edwards was located and is safe.

Officials are urging anyone with information about his whereabouts to contact BSO Detective Leonard Charla at 954-321-4274 or call the BSO non-emergency number at 954-764-HELP (4357).

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.