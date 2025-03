WEST PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - A 74-year-old man who was reported missing from West Park has been found, authorities said.

Broward Sheriff’s Office detectives said Austin Wright had been last seen near the 4200 block of Southwest 27th Street.

Friday night, officials said Wright was safely located.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.